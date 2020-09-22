Local Sports 9-22-2020

Nebraska is among the teams receiving votes in the new College Football Coaches Poll. Clemson is ranked number one. Alabama is second. Oklahoma and Georgia are tied for third. LSU is fifth. Rounding out the top ten are Florida, Notre Dame, Auburn, Texas and Ohio State. Penn State is 13th, Wisconsin is 17th, Michigan is 19th and Minnesota is number 22.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team beat Mount Marty 3-0 last night at Lloyd Wilson Field. Lukas Goetz scored two goals for the Broncos. Hastings is now 2-0 on the season, 2-0 in the conference. They’ll play host to Jamestown on Thursday. The women’s game was postponed.

The Adams Central softball team dropped a 9-3 decision to Grand Island Central Catholic yesterday. The Patriots are now 14-7 on the season and will host Northwest today. Kearney Catholic beat Hastings St. Cecilia 10-8. The Hawkettes are now 14-7 and will host Gothenburg and Minden in a triangular today. Hastings High will also be in action today. The Tigers will host Lexington. Hastings is 18-1 on the season. In other action last night, Northwest shut out York 8-0.

In high school volleyball, Kearney swept Northwest 26-24, 25-23, 25-14. The Bearcats are now 11-2. The Vikings fall to 3-5.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals beat St. Louis 4-1 last night. The same two teams will play at 7:05pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

NFL> The Las Vegas Raiders beat the New Orleans Saints 34-24 last night in the first regular season NFL game in Las Vegas. Derek Car completed 28 of 38 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns for the Raiders. Darren Waller caught 12 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. Las Vegas is now 2-0. The Saints fall to 1-1.

The NFL has fined three head coaches 100-thousand dollars each for not wearing masks on Sunday. The fines were levied against Vic Fangio of Denver, Pete Carroll of Seattle and Kyle Shanahan of San Francisco. The punishment comes a week after the league sent a memo to teams reinforcing its requirement that coaches wear coverings over their mouths and noses at all times on the sidelines during games, threatening discipline for those who don’t comply. More fines could be coming, as several other coaches violated the rule as well, including Bill Belichick of New England, Jon Gruden of Las Vegas and Sean Payton of New Orleans.

NBA> The NBA playoffs continue tonight as the Denver Nuggets play the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers lead the Western Conference finals 2-0. The fourth game of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics is scheduled for tomorrow night. Miami leads the series 2-1.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs last night, Tampa Bay beat Dallas 3-2. That series is now tied at one game apiece. Game three is tomorrow night.



NASCAR> Denny Hamlin has joined Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan to form a NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as the driver. Jordan becomes the first black principal owner of a full time Cup team since Hall of Famer Wendall Scott drove his own car in 495 races from 1961 to 1973. Wallace is winless in 105 Cup starts over four seasons, but he has six career victories in the Truck Series.