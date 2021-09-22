Local Sports 9-22-2021

The Nebraska football team received some bad news yesterday. Running back Gabe Ervin Junior is out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery. He was injured in Saturday’s 23-16 loss to Oklahoma. Ervin had 37 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns this year. He’ll be able to redshirt after appearing in only four games for the Huskers this season.

The 12th ranked Nebraska volleyball team will open Big Ten Conference play tonight at Northwestern. The Huskers will be looking to break a three match losing streak. They are 6-3 on the season. The Wildcats are 5-6. Nebraska is 15-1 against Northwestern in the all-time series. First serve will be at 8:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 7:30pm.

Lindsey Thiele and Nicole Hansen shared individual medalist honors to lead Nebraska to a tournament championship at the Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas yesterday. Thiele and Hansen finished with a three round total of 219, three over par. The Huskers won the team championship with an 885. Sam Houston State was second with a 893. Kansas State was third with an 898.

The Hastings College volleyball team will play at Doane tonight. The Broncos are 11-6 on the season, 2-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Tigers are 13-4, 2-3 in the league. First serve will be at 7:30pm.

Senior Faviola Gonzalez shot a 6-over-par 150 to earn co-medalist honors and the Nebraska-Kearney women’s golf team finished runner up at the Golden Bear Classic in Maplewood, Minnesota yesterday. Rogers State won the event with a score of 608. The Lopers finished with a score of 618.

The Hastings High softball team is now 20-2 on the season after rolling past Lexington 11-1 yesterday. The Tigers scored six runs in the first inning as ten different players recorded a hit in the four inning contest. Hastings will play at Gretna on Thursday.

Hastings St. Cecilia won a pair of games at the Minden Triangular to improve to 18-6. Olivia Kvols had five RBI’s in the first game as the Hawkettes beat Gothenburg 13-1. St. Cecilia beat Minden 15-1. Allison Stritt struck out six in three innings for the Hawkettes. St. Cecilia will join Twin River in the St. Paul Triangular on Thursday.

Northwest beat Adams Central 6-1. The Patriots are now 13-8 and will host the Adams Central Invite on Saturday.

In some other games, Fremont took two from Grand island 8-5 and 8-7, Lincoln Southwest took a pair of games from Kearney, 10-0 and 4-2. Grand island Central Catholic beat York 13-2, but lost to Wahoo 7-2.

In high school volleyball, St. Cecilia beat Doniphan Trumbull, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13. The Hawkettes are now 8-5. St. Paul beat Adams Central 25-19, 25-14, 25-20. The Patriots are now 10-5. Hastings High split a pair of games at their triangular yesterday, losing to Gothenburg 25-22, 25-14, but coming back to beat Crete 28-26, 25-17. The Tigers are now 8-10.

In some other games, Aurora beat Northwest in five sets, Grand island Central Catholic swept Aquinas Catholic, Kearney Catholic beat Centura, Silver Lake defeated Kenesaw and Wood River beat Ravenna.

ROYALS> Cleveland beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 last night. The same two teams will play at 5:10pm this afternoon on The Breeze 94.5.

BRONCOS> Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will have arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle today to remove a bone spur and will be lost for seven to eight weeks.

KNIGHTS> Rutgers cornerbacks Max Melton and Chris Long have been suspended after being taken into police custody because of a paintball gun incident, that occurred on Monday night. Rutgers is 3-0 for the first time since 2012.