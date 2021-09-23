Local Sports 9-23-2021

The Nebraska football team will play at 20th ranked Michigan State on Saturday. The Huskers have dropped 14 straight games to ranked opponents. The last win for Nebraska over a ranked opponent was on September 7, 2016 when the Huskers beat 22nd ranked Oregon 35-32 in Lincoln. Rutgers also has a chance to break a long streak this Saturday when they play at 19th ranked Michigan. The Scarlett Knights have lost 28 straight games to ranked opponents. The last time they beat a ranked opponent was on November 12, 2009 when Rutgers beat 24th ranked Central Florida.

The 12th ranked Nebraska volleyball team broke a three match losing streak with a win over Northwestern last night, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16. Madi Kubik had 19 kills for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 7-3, 1-0 in the Big Ten. They’ll host Iowa on Saturday. First serve will be at 2:00pm. It’ll be televised by Nebraska Public Media.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team will play at Maryland tonight. The Huskers are 4-5 on the season, 0-1 in the Big Ten. The Terrapins are 4-3-2, 0-1 in the conference. Kickoff will be at 6:00pm.

The Hastings College volleyball team dropped a tough match with Doane last night, 25-27, 25-27, 13-25. Sydney Mullin led the Broncos with 11 kills. Hastings is now 11-7, 2-4 in the conference. They’ll be off until Wednesday September 29th when they host The College of St. Mary.

The Hastings College soccer teams have made the trip to Jamestown, North Dakota to face the Jimmies tonight. The women’s game will be at 5:00pm with the men to follow at 7:30pm.

In high school softball action tonight, Hastings High will play at Gretna and Hastings St. Cecilia will play in the St. Paul Triangular with Twin River. In some other games, Aurora is at Columbus Lakeview, Grand Island will play a doubleheader at Kearney, Kearney Catholic is at Lexington, Holdrege is at Northwest, Grand Island Central Catholic is at Seward and Minden will host Fillmore Central/Exeter Milligan/Friend.

On the volleyball schedule for Thursday, North Platte is at Hastings High and Sutton is at St. Cecilia. Kearney Catholic will host a triangular with Lexington and Northwest. We’ll have the action on Power 99 and platteriverpreps.com beginning at 5:00pm this afternoon.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals had their game at Cleveland rained out last night. They’ll make it up on Monday beginning at 12:10pm. The Royals open a series at Detroit on Friday.

NFL> In NFL football tonight, Carolina is at Houston. Kickoff at 7:30p, Pre-game show begins at 7:00pm on ESPN Tri-Cities.