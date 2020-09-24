Local Sports 9-24-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will not participate in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Invitational in November, instead the Huskers may be playing at home. Nebraska is reportedly working on a tournament that will include several Power 5 conference teams. According to reports, Nebraska would create a “bubble” in Lincoln to create a safe and healthy playing environment for the participating teams. Games would be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The NCAA men’s basketball season is scheduled to begin on November 25th.

The Hastings College volleyball team beat Doane last night at Lynn Farrell Arena. The scores were 25-15, 25-17, 25-27, 25-16. Lucy Skoch led the way with 14 kills. Amani Monroe had a career high 11 kills. Emily Krolikowski and Sydney Mullin had 10 kills apiece. Hastings is now 4-2 on the season, 3-1 in the conference. They’ll play host to Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. First serve will be at 3:00pm.

A two sport standout at Lincoln Pius has committed to the Broncos. Miriam Miller will play both volleyball and women’s basketball for the Broncos. Miller is a defensive specialist on the volleyball court. She has averaged 4.7 digs per set throughout her career. Last year, she averaged 5.6 digs per set and finished the year with 554 total digs. On the basketball floor, she averaged 3.8 points per game as a junior.

In high school softball action today, St. Cecilia will play at the Twin River Triangular with St. Paul. The Hawkettes are 16-7 on the season.

In volleyball, Hastings High is at North Platte, Adams Central plays at Grand Island Central Catholic and St. Cecilia is at Sutton. In some other games, Grand Island is at Fremont. Kearney Catholic will play at the Lexington Triangular with Northwest. We’ll have the action on Power 99 and platteriverpreps.com beginning at 5:00pm.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals beat St. Louis 12-3 last night. Kansas City will play Detroit tonight, beginning at 7:05pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

MLB> The Tampa Bay Rays clinched the American League East title last night with an 8-5 win over the New York Mets. It’s the first title for the Rays in 10 years.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Miami beat Boston 112-109. The Heat now lead the Eastern Conference series 3-1. Game five is scheduled for Friday night. The Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets meet tonight in game four of the Western Conference series. The Lakers have a 2-1 advantage.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Tampa Bay beat Dallas 5-2. The Lightning lead the Stanley Cup Final 2-1. Game four is Friday.