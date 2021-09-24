Local Sports 9-24-2021

The Nebraska football team will play at 20th ranked Michigan State tomorrow. The Huskers are 2-2 on the season. The Spartans are 3-0. The Spartans have relied on a strong running game to power their impressive start. Michigan State is averaging 263.7 yards per game to rank third in the Big Ten and 11th nationally. They have also been tough against the run, allowing just 112.0 yards per game. In the last meeting between the two teams, Nebraska defeated Michigan State 9-6 in Lincoln. The game featured just five field goals and Nebraska’s victory was the first without scoring a touchdown since a 3-0 victory over Kansas State in 1937. Kickoff will be at 6:00pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:00pm on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska volleyball team will host Iowa tomorrow afternoon. The Huskers are 7-3 on the season after defeating Northwestern in their conference opener on Wednesday. First serve will be at 2:00pm. It’ll be televised by Nebraska Public Media.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team battled Maryland to a scoreless draw last night in College Park, Maryland. The Huskers are now 4-5-1, 0-1-1 in the conference. They’ll play at Rutgers on Sunday.

The Hastings College football team will be looking for their first win of the season when they play at Dakota Wesleyan tomorrow. The Broncos slipped to 0-3 on the season by giving up 22 points in the final five minutes in a game against Jamestown last week losing 32-28. The Tigers are 1-2. Dakota Wesleyan averages 296 yards of total offense per game, including 172 through the air. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. Pre-game coverage begins at noon on KHAS Radio 1230AM, 104.1FM, and hastingslink.com.

The Hastings College soccer teams were beaten in Jamestown last night. The women lost 3-1 to fall to 5-2 on the season, 1-1 in the conference. In the men’s game, Jamestown scored two late goals to beat the Broncos 2-1. Hastings is now 2-2-1, 1-1 in the conference. Both teams will play at Presentation College on Saturday.

The Nebraska-Kearney sports teams will be busy this weekend. The football team will be looking for their fourth win when they play at Central Missouri tomorrow. The volleyball team will play at Newman University tonight and at Central Oklahoma on Saturday. The women’s soccer team will play at Emporia State today and at Washburn on Sunday.

The Hastings High softball team suffered just their third loss of the season last night, falling to Gretna 9-0. The Tigers were outhit in the game 8-3. Hastings will play in the Crete Invitational tomorrow.

The Hastings St. Cecilia softball team won a pair of games at the St. Paul Triangular. The Hawkettes beat Twin River 13-1 before knocking off St. Paul 20-9. St. Cecilia is now 20-6 and will play in the Adams Central Invitational on Saturday.

In high school volleyball last night, Sutton beat St. Cecilia 25-18, 25-12, 28-26. The Hawkettes are now 8-6. Hastings High beat North Platte 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16. The Tigers are now 9-10. In the Kearney Catholic Triangular, Northwest beat Kearney Catholic and Lexington while Kearney Catholic knocked off Lexington. In some other games, Grand Island swept Fremont, Kenesaw defeated Hampton and Silver Lake beat Lawrence Nelson.

In high school football last night, Sterling beat Deshler 57-8 and Arcadia Loup City ran past Ravenna 75-28.

The Tri City Storm opened the season with a 3-2 overtime victory over Dubuque yesterday. The Storm will play Madison this morning at 11:00am

NFL> In the NFL last night, Carolina beat Houston 24-9. Sam Darnold completed 23 of 34 passes for 304 yards for the Panthers. The win could be a costly one for the Panthers. Running back Christian McCaffrey left the game with a strained hamstring and later first round pick Jaycee Horn suffered a broken right foot. Carolina is now 3-0 for the fifth time in franchise history. The Texans are 1-2.