Local Sports 9-25-2020

The Hastings College football team will play Doane tomorrow at Lloyd Wilson Field. Both teams are 1-1 on the season. The two teams will be playing for the 119th time in the series that began in 1891. Doane leads the series 55-53-10. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at noon.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team beat Jamestown 5-2 last night. The Broncos are now 3-0 on the season. In the women’s game, Jacqueline Gilbert scored a goal in the second overtime as Hastings beat Jamestown 2-1. The Broncos are now 3-1 on the season. Both teams will play Presentation College on Saturday.

In high school football action tonight, Hastings High will play host to Seward, Adams Central will play Wood River/Shelton and Hastings St. Cecilia will entertain Sutton. In high school football last night, Lincoln Southeast beat Lincoln East 24-14, Norfolk Catholic knocked off Ponca 38-20 and Omaha Skutt defeated Elkhorn North 35-6.

In high school volleyball last night, North Platte beat Hastings 25-18, 25-18, 25-18. The Tigers are now 9-9. Grand Island Central Catholic swept Adams Central 25-23, 25-19, 25-21. The Patriots are now 10-5. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Sutton 25-18, 25-17, 25-8. The Hawkettes are now 12-3.

In other action, Kearney Catholic beat Lexington and Northwest in the Lexington Triangular. In the other game, Northwest beat Lexington. Gothenburg defeated Minden, Kenesaw downed Hampton and Wood River swept Holdrege.

In high school softball, Kearney took two from Grand Island 5-4 and 10-8. Grand Island Central Catholic beat Seward 2-0, Kearney Catholic downed Minden 8-3 and Northwest rolled past Holdrege 14-2.

ROYALS> Salvador Perez hit a three run homer to power the Kansas City Royals to an 8-7 win over Detroit last night. Royals starter Kris Bubic allowed four runs, eight hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings. The same two teams will play tonight at 7:05pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

Before the game, Royals outfielder and former Husker Alex Gordon announced his retirement following this season. The second overall pick in 2005 will leave the game playing all 13 seasons for the Royals. He has won seven Gold Gloves, the second most in franchise history behind Frank White, who had eight.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat Denver 114-108. The Lakers now lead the Western Conference finals 3-1. Tonight, Miami will play Boston in the fifth game of the Eastern Conference finals. The Heat lead the series 3-1.

FB> The Pac 12 and the Mountain West Conference have decided to play football this fall. The Pac 12 will play a seven game schedule beginning November 6th with a conference championship game on December 18th. The Mountain West will play an eight game schedule beginning the weekend of October 24th. Their championship game will be played on December 19th. While the ACC and Big 12 have already started, the SEC kicks off its season this weekend, and the Big Ten has announced it will start on October 24th.