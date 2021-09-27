Local Sports 9-27-2021

Alabama is still raked number one in the latest AP College Football Poll. The Crimson Tide are 4-0 on the season after Saturday’s 63-14 win over Southern Miss. Georgia is second followed by Oregon, Penn State and Iowa. Rounding out the top ten are Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Arkansas, Notre Dame and Florida. Ohio State is 11th, Michigan is 14 and Michigan State is 17th.

The Nebraska defense held Michigan State without a first down in the second half, but lost to the Spartans 23-20 in overtime on Saturday. Jayden Reed returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown to tie the game with 3:47 to play/ Michigan State won the game on a 21 yard field goal in overtime after an Adrian Martinez interception. Martinez completed 24 of 34 passes for 248 yards and rushed 20 times for 65 yards. Luke Reimer led the defense with 11 tackles. Nebraska is now 2-3 on the season, 0-2 in the Big Ten. They’ll play host to Northwestern on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 6:30pm.

The Nebraska volleyball team swept Iowa, 25-17, 26-24, 25-21 on Saturday in Lincoln. Madi Kubik led the way with 15 kills. The Huskers are now 8-3, 2-0 in the conference. They’ll play Michigan on Friday. First serve will be at 6:00pm.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team lost to Rutgers 1-0 yesterday. This game marked the first ever win in the series between the two teams, as the previous six games ended up in a tie. Nebraska is now 4-6-1 on the season, 0-2-1 in the Big Ten. They’ll play host to Michigan State on Thursday beginning at 7:05pm.

The Hastings College football team lost to Dakota Wesleyan 27-16 on Saturday in Mitchell, South Dakota. The Tigers had 443 yards of total offense in the game compared to 313 for the Broncos. The Broncos were also hurt by nine penalties for 93 yards. Hastings held a 14-7 lead at halftime, but got outscored 20-2 in the second half. John Zamora completed 25 of 35 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown. Christopher Paitz led the defense with 7 tackles and an interception. Hastings is now 0-4 on the season and will play at Briar Cliff on Saturday.

The Hastings College soccer teams beat Presentation College on Saturday in Aberdeen. Both games were 2-0. Hastings will host Morningside on Wednesday.

The Nebraska-Kearney football team is now 4-0 after Saturday’s 31-28 win over Central Missouri. Quarterback TJ Davis won it scored the winning touchdown with 22 seconds left in the game. The Lopers will play Fort Hays State on Saturday.

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team fell to Central Oklahoma on Saturday in Edmond, Oklahoma. The scores were 20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 21-25. Anna Squiers had 13 kills for the Lopers. UNK is now 11-2, 2-2 in the MIAA. They’ll play Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western State this weekend.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s soccer team lost to Washburn 6-1 yesterday. The Lopers are now 1-7 on the season and will play Newman University and Central Oklahoma this weekend at Cope Stadium.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 2-1 yesterday. Kris Bubic threw seven shutout innings and gave up two hits with a walk while striking out six. Kansas City will play Cleveland in a makeup game this afternoon.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Mason Crosby hit a 51 yard field goal as time expired to give Green Bay a 30-28 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Aaron Rodgers drove his team in position for the game winning field goal in the final 37 seconds of the game. Rodgers completed 23 of 33 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Davante Adams had 12 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown.

In other action, Kansas City had four turnovers and lost to San Diego 30-24. Denver is now 3-0 after beating the New York Jets 26-0. Tonight, it’s Philadelphia at Dallas.

NASCAR> Denny Hamlin won the NASCAR race last night in Las Vegas. Chase Elliot was second followed by Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Junior and Ryan Blaney.