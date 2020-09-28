Local Sports 9-28-2020

Miscues and short fields turned Saturday afternoon into frustrating one as the Hastings College football team fell to Doane 52-37. It’s the most points scored in the series by the Tigers since 2013. Hastings lost two fumbles in the game and had two interceptions. Doane outgained Hastings 422-398. Tyree Nesmith rushed for 77 yards and three touchdowns for the Broncos. Brenton Bell had seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. Sevon Roberson and Tydus Clay had nine tackles apiece. Hastings is now 1-2 on the season and will play at number one ranked Morningside on Saturday.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team beat Presentation College 7-0 on Saturday. The Broncos are now 4-0 on the season and will play host to Briar Cliff on Saturday.

The Hastings College women beat Presentation College 3-1. The Broncos are now 4-1, 2-1 in the conference and will play at Morningside on Wednesday.

The first two rounds of the GPAC Men’s Golf Championship will be played today and tomorrow at Indian Creek in Elkhorn. The final 36 holes will be played in the spring at Dakota Dunes Country Club. Morningside is the defending champion.

The Creighton men’s basketball team has picked up a sharpshooter from Washington. Six-foot-four, 170 pound John Christofilis picked the Jays over Oregon State, Washington State, Colorado and Washington. He hit 45 percent of his three point try’s as a junior and averaged 12 points per game. He also connected on 88 percent of his free throws.

Kearney Catholic won the Adams Central softball invitational on Saturday. The Stars beat Wayne 10-2 in the championship game. St. Cecilia finished third after beating Adams Central 13-5 in the consolation game.

Hastings High was beaten for only the second time this season, losing to Northwest 12-4 in the Crete Tournament. The Tigers picked up wins over Elkhorn North and Bishop Neumann. They are now 21-2 on the season.

In volleyball, Adams Central went 2-1 in their own tournament. The Patriots beat Gering and Doniphan/Trumbull, but lost to Broken Bow. Adams Central is now 12-6. St. Cecilia went 2-1 in the Holdrege Tournament. The Hawkettes beat Scottsbluff and Minden, but lost to Grand Island Central Catholic. St. Cecilia is now 14-4. Hastings High is now 11-10 after going 2-1 in the Riverside Tournament. The Tigers beat Nebraska Christian and Wood River, but lost to Lutheran High Northeast.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals closed out the season with a 3-1 win over Detroit. The Royals finish the season 26-34. The Royals haven’t reached postseason play since winning the World Series in 2015. Baseball playoffs get underway tomorrow with the Wildcard Series, Houston will play Minnesota, Chicago will take on Oakland, Toronto will battle Tampa Bay and the Yankees will play Cleveland.

NBA> The Miami Heat will play the Los Angeles Lakers for the NBA title. The Heat beat Boston 125-113 last night to win the Eastern Conference Championship in six games. The Lakers won the Western Conference championship on Saturday with a win over Denver.

NHL> Tampa Bay can wrap up the Stanley Cup Championship with a win tonight. The Lightning lead the Dallas Stars 3-2.

NFL> In the late NFL game last night, Green Bay beat New Oreleans 37-30. Tonight, Kansas City plays at Baltimore. Kickoff will be at 7:00. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on ESPN 1550 KICS.

NASCAR> Kurt Busch won the NASCAR race last night at Las Vegas Speedway. Matt DiBenedetto was second followed by Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Alex Bowman.