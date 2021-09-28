Local Sports 9-28-2021

Nebraska remains number 12 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers are 8-3 on the season. Texas remains number one followed by Pittsburgh, Louisville, Purdue and Wisconsin. Rounding out the top ten are Kentucky, Minnesota, Ohio State, Baylor and BYU. Penn State is 14th. Creighton remains at number 16.

Nebraska-Kearney has dropped six spots to number ten in the Division II poll. The Lopers are 11-2. Washburn remains number one.

Lindsay Krause of Nebraska has been named the Freshman of the Week in the Big Ten Conference. Krause averaged 3.86 kills and hit .500 in a pair of wins last week.

The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s October 9th football game against Michigan will kickoff at 6:30pm at Memorial Stadium and will be televised nationally by ABC. This week’s game with Northwestern will also begin at 6:30pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

Hastings College is in seventh place after the first day of the GPAC Men’s Golf Championship at Indian Creek in Elkhorn. Defending GPAC Champion, Morningside, has the lead with a 278. Midland is second with a 290. Northwestern is third with a 297. Hastings has a 308. Ryan Rogers of Midland and Sam Storey of Morningside have the individual lead with a 68. Crayten Cyza of Hastings is tied for 17th with a 75. Another 18 holes will be played today. The final 36 holes will be played next spring.

In high school softball last night, St. Cecilia won a pair of games at the Boone Central Triangular. The Hawkettes beat Guardian Angels Central Catholic 14-6. Olivia Kvols had four hits and three RBI’s. St. Cecilia beat Boone Central/Newman Grove in the second game 10-2. Allison Stritt had two hits and four RBI’s. She also struck out seven in the circle. St. Cecilia is now 24-7.

Hastings High won two games at the Central Catholic Triangular beating Aurora 21-2 and Grand Island Central Catholic 16-1. Peytin Hudson had three hits and five RBI’s in the first game. Faith Molina had four RBI’s in the second game. The Tigers are now 24-4. Aurora beat Grand Island Central Catholic 13-8.

In other action, Adams Central rolled past Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend 10-3. The Patriots are now 17-8. North Platte beat Grand Island 9-2. Minden defeated Hershey 11-3, but lost to Southern Valley/Alma 7-0.

ROYALS> Cleveland beat the Kansas City Royals 8-3 last night in the final home game for the Indians at Progressive Field. Next year the Indians become the Guardians with a new look and new idenity. The same two teams play in Kansas City tonight at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM

NFL> Dak Prescott threw three touchdowns last night to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 41-21 win over Philadelphia. Prescott completed 21 of 26 passes for 238 yards. Ezekiel Elliot ran for 95 yards and two scores.

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon, who has been suspended since December of 2019 for violations of the league’s policies on substance abuse and performance enhancing substances. Gordon has been suspnded by the league six times. He led the NFL in receiving in 2013 with 16-hundred 46 yards.

FB> Former Ohio State linebacker K-Vaughan Pope has entered the transfer portal. Pope was dismissed from the team on Sunday following a sideline incident during Saturday’s game against Akron. Pope appeared in 33 games for the Buckeyes, mostly on special teams and recorded 11 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defended. .