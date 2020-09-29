Local Sports 9-29-2020

Hastings College has suspended all athletic events through October 4th, due to an uptick in potential cases of COVID 19 and students in quarantine. The college currently has six confirmed cases of COVID 19, 38 students are in isolation with confirmed cases or are awaiting test results, 22 students are in quarantine from exposure. The increase in potential cases has moved the college from Orange to Pink in their Phase Guideline Matrix. The phases are split into five colors: green, yellow, orange, pink and red. Pink is defined as “Risk is considered elevated for everyone. Students and employees are present on campus, but will be primarily working and learning remotely with some in person interactions taking place. Everyone is screening themselves daily for symptoms.” Athletic Director B.J. Pumroy says they’ll reevaluate this situation on Friday to see if they can resume activities next week.

Hastings College is currently in 10th place at the GPAC Men’s Golf Championship at Indian Creek in Omaha. The Broncos shot a team score of 359 on Monday. Defending GPAC champion Morningside is the leader with a 295. Doane is second with a 303. Connor Schubring of Doane has the individual lead with a 70. Andrew Ford of Hastings is tied for 35th with an 84. The fall portion will conclude today with another 18 holes. The final 36 holes will be played in the spring at Dakota Dunes Country Club.

Kickoff for Nebraska’s October 24th season opener against Ohio State has been set for 11:00am and will be televised by Fox. After taking on the Buckeyes, the Huskers play Wisconsin at home before heading to Northwestern and hosting Penn State.

The Hastings High softball team pick up a couple of wins at the Aurora triangular yesterday. The Tigers beat Aurora 14-3. Sophia Cerveny and Sammy Schmidt had three hits apiece for the Tigers. Hastings beat Grand Island Central Catholic 13-3. Kaelan Schultz had three hits and four RBI’s for Hastings. The Tigers are now 23-2.

In other action, Adams Central beat Fillmore Central/Exeter Milligan/Friend 15-9. The Patriots are now 16-10. St. Cecilia split a pair of games at the Boone Central triangular. St. Cecilia beat Boone Central 17-1, but lost to Guardian Angels Central Catholic 3-2. St. Cecilia is now 19-9. Lexington got by York 11-10 and Northwest beat Waverly 7-2.

Alayna Vargas of St. Cecilia took top honors during the Class D race at the UNK Invite yesterday. Vargas won the race for the second year in a row. The girl’s team winners included Lincoln East, Omaha Duchesne, Douglas County West and Ravenna. The boy’s champions were Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha Skutt, Columbus Scotus and Axtell.

NFL> Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes accounted for five touchdowns as the Chiefs beat Baltimore 34-20 last night. Mahomes completed 31 of 42 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for another score in the first half. Mahomes becomes the fastest player in the league to reach 10-thousand career passing yards. He did it in just his 34th career start. The Chiefs are now 3-0.

NHL> The Tampa Bay Lighting won their second Stanley Cup with a 2-0 win over Dallas last night. Their first one came in 2004.

NBA> Doc Rivers has stepped down as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers after the team fell well short of it’s championship expectations this season. In Rivers seven seasons at the helm, the Clippers were 356-208.

MLB> The expanded postseason gets underway today in Major League Baseball with the start of the American League Wildcard Games. Houston will play Minnesota, Chicago will take on Oakland, Toronto will face Tampa Bay and the Yankees will take on Cleveland. The National League Wild Card games will be played tomorrow. Los Angeles will play Milwaukee, Atlanta will take on Cincinnati, Chicago will battle Miami and San Diego will take on St. Louis. All first round series will be the best of three.

PURDUE> Thirteen Purdue athletes have been suspended for violating the “Protect Purdue Pledge” by holding a party on Saturday in a campus residence hall. The 13 athletes are among 14 total students suspended for the party. The athletes do not play for teams that compete in the fall. The Protect Purdue Pledge is part of the school’s attempt to limit the spread of COVID 19.