Local Sports 9-29-2021

The Nebraska baseball team will hold an intrasquad scrimmage this Saturday at Hawks Field. The scrimmage is free and open to the public. The scrimmage replaces a fall exhibition game with Wichita State, which was canceled yesterday because of COVID issues within the Shockers program. The baseball program will play its annual Red/White fall scrimmages October 11th through the 13th.

Hastings College is tied for ninth after the first two rounds of the GPAC Men’s Golf Championship. The Broncos shot a two day total of 618 at Indian Creek in Elkhorn. Defending GPAC Champion Morningside has the lead with a 571. Briar Cliff and Midland are tied for second with a 588. Mason Weeks and Sam Storey of Morningside share the individual lead with a 141. Rob Noffsinger of Hastings is tied for 20th with a 152. The final 36 holes will be played in the spring at the Bluffs in Vermillion, South Dakota.

The Hastings College volleyball team will host 17th ranked College of St. Mary’s tonight. The Broncos are 11-7 on the season, 2-4 in the conference. The Flames are 16-2, 6-1 in the league. First serve will be at 7:30pm. The soccer teams will also be in action. The Broncos will host Morningside at Lloyd Wilson Field. The women’s game will be at 5:30pm with the men to follow at 8:00pm.

Three teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference are ranked in this weeks NAIA Football Coaches Top 25 poll. Northwestern is 2nd, Morningside is 3rd and Dordt is number 21. Defending national champion Lindsey Wilson of Kentucky is ranked number one.

In high school softball last night, Hastings High took a pair of games from Kearney, 9-0 and 11-1. Faith Molina allowed just two hits in the opener, while striking out 12. Delaney Mullen had two hits and three RBI’s. Hastings outhit the Bearcats in the second game 8-4. Paytin Hudson was the winning pitcher. Hastings is now 26-4 and will host North Platte on Thursday.

Adams Central split two games at their own triangular yesterday, beating York 11-5 but losing to St. Paul 3-1. The Patriots are now 18-9 and will play in the Central Conference Tournament beginning today in Aurora.

In other action, Grand Island took two from Lincoln High 10-2 and 15-3, Kearney Catholic beat Chase County 12-0 and Southern Valley/Alma 5-4 and McCook beat Minden 12-6.

In high school volleyball last night, St. Cecilia won three games at their own tournament, beating Cross County, Heartland and Wood River. Northwest defeated Adams Central 25-11, 25-23, 25-23. Columbus swept Hastings High 25-18, 25-16, 25-13. In a match-up of two top ten rated teams, Grand Island Central Catholic beat Kearney Catholic in five sets, winning the fifth game 15-10. In other action, Doniphan/Trumbull beat Ravenna, Grand Island knocked off Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln East defeated Kearney, Milford got by Sandy Creek and Sutton defeated Fillmore Central.

ROYALS> Salvador Perez hit his major league-leading 47th home run and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-4 last night. The same two teams will play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.