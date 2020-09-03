Local Sports 9-3-2020

An individual at Hastings St. Cecilia has tested positive for COVID-19. In a letter sent to St. Cecilia Middle and High School families, Father Cyrus R. Rowan says “We have been in contact with the local health department and are working with these professionals to identify all potential contacts that may have taken place at the school and any other actions we should take at the school.” The COVID-19 individual is required to isolate and will not return to school until he/she has satisfied the quarantine and recovery conditions advised by the health department and required by the school.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha has shut down workouts for the men’s basketball, women’s softball, men’s baseball and women’s volleyball teams. UNO Chancellor Jeffrey Gold made the announcement on Wednesday after 13 athletes had tested positive for COVID 19. The quarantine period for those athletes is 14 days.

The Lancaster County district court has ruled that the Big Ten must disclose additional documents on its decision to postpone the fall sports season within the next ten days. This comes after eight Nebraska football players sued the conference last week demanding more clarity on the postponement. Among the documents the Big Ten must produce are all the documents reflecting whether an official vote was taken and all of its governing documents and bylaws. The Big Ten will not have to disclose audio and video recordings of meetings or the minutes of meetings.

The Hastings High softball team will play a doubleheader at North Platte today. The Tigers are 8-0 on the season. The Adams Central softball team will host Cozad and Minden today at the Smith Complex. The Patriots are 7-5.

In volleyball, Hastings High will host McCook, St. Cecilia will play at Grand Island Central Catholic and Adams Central will host Ravenna and Gibbon.

Competition in the Great Plains Athletic Conference will get underway this weekend. The Hastings College volleyball team will begin the season on Saturday at Mayville State in North Dakota. The cross country teams will run at the Golden Prairie Open in Sioux Center, Iowa.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals lost to the Cleveland Indians 5-0 last night. The result was the fifth consecutive loss in a series deciding game for the Royals and their 10th straight defeat in rubber games involving Cleveland. The Royals will open a series with the Chicago White Sox tonight beginning at 7:05pm. Pre-game show is at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> Houston has advanced to the next round of the NBA playoffs. The Rockets beat Oklahoma City 104-102 last night to win that series 4-3. In the other game, Miami got by Milwaukee 116-114. The Heat now lead that series 2-0.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs last night, Colorado stayed alive with a 4-1 win over Dallas. That series is now tied at three games apiece.

MLB> Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has died at the age of 75. Seaver was the 1967 National League Rookie of the Year and won three Cy Young Awards. He won the 1969 World Series with the New York Mets.

NFL> The Washington football team has named Dwayne Haskins the starting quarterback to begin the season. The other quarterbacks on the roster are Kyle Allen and Alex Smith. Washington selected Haskins with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft.