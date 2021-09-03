Local Sports 9-3-2021

Nebraska will welcome fans to Memorial Stadium for the first time in two seasons on Saturday when the Huskers take on Fordham in the 2021 home opener. Nebraska is 0-1 on the season after dropping a 30-22 decision to Illinois last week. Fordham did not play in the fall of 2020 because of the COVID pandemic, but finished 2-1 in an abbreviated spring season. The Huskers are 12-0 against teams from the Football Championship Series. Kickoff will be at 11:00am. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:00am on the The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska volleyball team will host the Ameritas Players Challenge this weekend at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers will have games against Omaha, Georgia and Arizona State. We’ll have the match against the Sun Devils tomorrow night on The Breeze 94.5. First serve will be at 6:00pm.

Omaha scored a goal in the 14th minute to beat the Nebraska women’s soccer team 1-0 last night in Lincoln. The Huskers are now 3-2 on the season and will play host to Loyola-Chicago on Sunday. Game time will be at 1:05pm.

One of the key staff members for former Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos is no longer working for the university. Senior deputy athletic director and chief of staff John Johnson ended his employment with the university on August 31st. He was making 250-thousand dollars per year. New athletic director Trev Alberts does not have a chief of staff in his administration.

The Hastings College football team will open the season on Saturday at 2nd ranked Northwestern. The Red Raiders finished as the national runner up this spring and have nine starters returning on offense and nine on defense. They opened the season with a 66-9 win over Presentation College last week. Northwestern has won the last 14 contests against the Broncos, including 23 of the 33 meetings in the all time series. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. Pre-game show begins at noon on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM and hastingslink.com.

The Hastings College volleyball team is playing in the Labor Day Classic in North Sioux City, South Dakota this weekend. The women’s soccer team will host Mid America Nazarene on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 5:30pm.

Redshirt junior quarterback TJ Davis ran for three touchdowns and the defense limited Missouri Southern State to just 184 yards as Nebraska-Kearney won its season opener, 38-0 last night at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. The game was delayed by nearly 2 ½ hours because of the weather. UNK will play at Pittsburgh State next Saturday.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s soccer team beat Minnesota State-Moorehead 1-0 yesterday in Aberdeen, South Dakota. UNK will play Montana State-Billings on Sunday.

In high school softball last night, Aurora beat York 12-8 and St. Paul defeated Central City 11-5. The doubleheader between Hastings and North Platte was postponed.

In high school volleyball, Adams Central beat Gibbon and Ravenna in the Gibbon triangular. The Patriots are now 6-0. Grand Island Central Catholic beat Hastings St. Cecilia 25-13, 24-26, 25-19, 25-9. The Hawkettes are now 1-2. In other action, Grand Island beat Columbus but lost to Lincoln Pius, Kearney Catholic defeated Hershey, Aurora got by York, Superior knocked off Lawrence Nelson and Sutton beat McCool Junction and Nebraska Lutheran.

ROYALS> Cleveland beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 last night. Kansas City will open a three game series with the Chicago White Sox tonight.