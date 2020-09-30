Local Sports 9-30-2020

Defending GPAC champion Morningside has the lead after the second day of the GPAC Men’s Golf Championship at Indian Creek in Elkhorn. The Mustangs shot a two day total of 585, 21 strokes better than second place Doane. Northwestern is third with a 610. Hastings College is tenth with a 694. Johnny Douglas of Morningside has the individual lead with a 139. Andrew Ford of Hastings is 37th with a 167. The final 36 holes will be played in the spring at the Dakota Dunes Country Club.

The Tri City Storm has announced their 2020-2021 regular season schedule. The schedule will consist of 54 games beginning with a road matchup against the Des Moines Buccaneers on Friday November 6th. Tri City will host the Lincoln Stars for its home opener on Saturday November 14th. This year’s schedule will feature interconference play during the regular season, meaning the Storm will not face any opponents from the Eastern Conference. Tri City will play 9 games against Des Moines, 6 against Fargo, 10 against Lincoln, 10 against Omaha, 8 against Sioux City, 8 against Sioux Falls and six against Waterloo. The Storm played 48 games last year before the season was cut short due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

The Hastings High softball team split a pair of games with Kearney last night. The Bearcats won the first game 10-5. Delaney Mullen had three hits and two rbi’s for the Tigers. Hastings won the second game 15-7. Sammy Schmidt had three hits and five rbi’s. Hastings is now 24-3 on the season. Kearney is 16-16.

In some other games, Adams Central won two games at the St. Paul Triangular, beating York 4-2 and St. Paul 15-5. The Patriots are now 18-10. York beat St. Paul 12-0. Grand Island beat Lincoln High 14-4, Kearney Catholic blasted Chase County 18-3, but lost to Southern Valley/Alma 5-3. McCook rolled past Minden 11-1.

In high school volleyball, St. Cecilia won two games on the opening night of the St. Cecilia Tournament. The Hawkettes beat Cross County 25-15, 25-22 and Wood River 25-15, 25-17. St. Cecilia is now 16-4. Northwest beat Adams Central 25-23, 25-23, 25-23. The Patriots are now 12-7. In some other games, Doniphan/Trumbull swept Ravenna, Grand Island Central Catholic took three straight from Kearney Catholic, Harvard beat Elba and Silver Lake, Kenesaw knocked off Exeter Milligan and Gibbon, Lincoln Southeast defeated Grand Island, Superior won over Heartland and Wood River and Sutton beat Fillmore Central.

NBA> The NBA Finals get underway tonight as the Los Angeles Lakers battle the Miami Heat. Tip-off will be at 8:00pm. Pre-game show at 7:30pm on ESPN Tri Cities.

MLB> In the Major League Baseball playoffs yesterday, Houston beat Minnesota 4-1, Chicago defeated Oakland 4-1, Tampa Bay knocked off Toronto 3-1 and the New York Yankees clobbered Cleveland 12-3. The National League Wild Card series get underway today. Los Angeles will play at Milwaukee, Atlanta will take on Cincinnati, Chicago will battle Miami and San Diego will face St. Louis.

NFL> The Tennessee Titans closed their practice facilities until Saturday after three players and five team personnel members tested positive for the coronavirus. While no official decision has yet been made about the Titans game Sunday against the Steelers in Nashville, the NFL wants and intends to have that game played as scheduled.

In an injury riddled season that has led to a major slump on offense, the Denver Broncos will start their third different quarterback in four weeks when Brett Rypien opens behind center tomorrow night against the New York Giants. Drew Lock started Denver’s first two games, but suffered a right shoulder injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and is expected to miss another two games. Jeff Driskell has played since then, but has been ineffective. The Broncos have allowed 13 sacks this season, tied for second in the league. They are 30th in scoring and 29th in total offense and third down conversions.