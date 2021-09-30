Local Sports 9-30-2021

The Nebraska football team is getting ready to face Northwestern this Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The teams have split 10 meetings since Nebraska joined the Big Ten and the series has a history of close games. Eight of the ten meetings since 2011 have been decided by eight or fewer points, including the past four games. Northwestern averages 385 yards and 25 points per game. They give up 396 yards and 20 points per game. Kickoff will be at 6:30pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska baseball program received more recognition for its 2021 recruiting class this week, as Nebraska was ranked 20th nationally by Perfect Game and 36th by Collegiate Baseball. Nebraska is the only Big Ten program included in the top 25 of the Perfect Game List. It marks the Huskers second inclusion in Perfect Game’s top 25, joining the 2014 class, which was 25th. Nebraska’s talented class is bolstered by 18 newcomers, including 15 freshman, two transfers and a junior college transfer. Nebraska is coming off a 2021 season highlighted by a 34-14 record, a regular season conference title and its first NCAA Regional Final appearance since 2007.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team will host Michigan State tonight. The Huskers are 4-6-1 on the season, 0-2-1 in the Big Ten. Game time will be at 7:05pm.

There was a huge upset in college volleyball last night as Hastings beat 10th ranked College of St. Mary’s 19-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23, 17-15. It’s only the third loss of the season for the Flames. Freshman Miriam Miller led the way with 17 kills and 17 digs while hitting .270. Syndey Mullin had 12 kills. Hastings is now 12-7, 3-4 in the conference. They’ll play at Mount Marty on Friday. First serve will be at 7:30pm.

Lukas Goetz scored a goal in overtime to lead the Hastings College men’s soccer team to a 3-2 victory over Morningside last night at Lloyd Wilson Field. Hastings is now 4-2-1, 3-1 in the conference. They’ll play at Briar Cliff on Saturday beginning at 3:30pm.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team fought to a 1-1 double overtime draw with Morningside. The Broncos are now 6-2-1, 2-1-1 in the conference. They’ll also play at Briar Cliff on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm.

Northwest won their second straight Central Conference Tournament championship yesterday with a 10-0 win over York in the championship game. The Dukes beat Adams Central in the semifinals 14-4.

High school football gets off to an early start this week as Kearney Catholic will play at Broken Bow tonight. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on Power 99 and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm. Also tonight, Ravenna is at Anselmo Merna. .

ROYALS> Salvador Perez tied a Royals record with his 48th homer of the season as Kansas City beat Cleveland 10-5 last night. Perez leads the majors in home runs and in RBI’s. The same two teams play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

MLB> Milwaukee beat St. Louis 4-0 last night. The loss ends the Cardinals team-record 17 game winning streak. The streak was the longest in the major leagues since Cleveland won 22 straight in 2017.

NFL> There’s NFL football tonight as Jacksonville plays at Cincinnati. Kickoff will be at 7:20pm. Pre-game show begins at 7:00pm on ESPN Tri-Cities.