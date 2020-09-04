Local Sports 9-4-2020

The Hastings St. Cecilia football team is quarantining for 14 days after an individual tested positive for COVID-19. The quarantine involves about 27 student athletes and their coaches. That means tonight’s game at North Platte St. Pats and next Friday’s game at Twin River have been canceled. St. Cecilia’s next game will be on September 18th against Centura. They opened the season last Friday with a 28-7 loss to Wilber Clatonia.

The other two Hastings High School’s will be in action tonight. Hastings High will play at Scottsbluff. The Tigers have not beaten the Bearcats since 2010. Adams Central will play at defending Class C-1 State Champion Wahoo. The Warriors are 22-1 in their last 23 games and have averaged 43 points per game on offense during that stretch. We’ll have the Adams Central game on 1230AM KHAS beginning with Pigskin Preview at 6:00pm. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm.

In some other games, Doniphan/Trumbull will play at Gibbon on Power 99 KKPR, Pleasanton is at Axtell on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM and Gothenburg is at Kearney Catholic on ESPN 1460 KXPN. All the games are also available on-line at platteriverpreps.com.

In high school softball yesterday, Adams Central won a pair of games. The Patriots beat Minden 15-0 and Cozad 18-1. Adams Central is now 9-6 and will play at Grand Island Central Catholic on Tuesday. Hastings High split of pair of games at North Platte. The Bulldogs won the first game 8-4. The Tigers won the nightcap 3-1. Hastings is now 9-1 on the season and will play Ralston and Elkhorn on Saturday.

In some other games, Kearney shut out Lincoln High 16-0, Kearney Catholic beat Aquinas Catholic 12-0 and Twin River 7-3 and York got by Aurora 10-5.

In high school volleyball, Grand Island Central Catholic beat Hastings St. Cecilia 25-15, 25-20, 25-12. The Hawkettes are now 1-2 and will host Adams Central on Tuesday.

The Patriots won a pair of games at their own triangular yesterday. Adams Central beat Gibbon 25-5, 25-9 and Ravenna 25-13, 25-14. The Patriots are now 5-0.

Hastings High won a five set match with McCook, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-27, 15-12. The Tigers are now 2-5 and will play in the Lexington Invite on Saturday.

In some other games, Blue Hill beat Doniphan/Trumbull and Wood River while Doniphan Trumbull defeated Wood River. Franklin beat Harvard and Red Cloud while Harvard beat Red Cloud. Kearney got by Lincoln Southwest in five sets, Superior swept Lawrence Nelson, Sutton beat McCool Junction and Nebraska Lutheran and York got by Aurora.

ROYALS> The Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 11-6 last night. The White Sox hammered out 13 base hits in the game including three home runs. The same two teams play at 7:05pm tonight.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Toronto beat Boston 104-103. The Celtics lead the series 2-1. The LA Clippers downed Denver 120-97. The Clippers lead the series 1-0.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Philadelphia beat the New York Islanders 5-4 and Vancouver shut out Las Vegas 4-0. Both series are now tied at three games apiece.