Local Sports 9-7-2021

After going 3-0 in the Ameritas Players Challenge over the weekend, Nebraska has moved up one spot to number three in the AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers are now 5-0 on the season. Texas is ranked number one. Wisconsin is second. Ohio State and Pittsburgh are tied for fourth. Rounding out the top ten are Purdue, Florida, Kentucky, Washington and Louisville. Minnesota is 13th and Penn State is 18th. Creighton enters the poll at number 19. Nebraska will play Creighton tomorrow night at the CHI Center in Omaha. First serve will be at 6:30pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:00pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM .

Nebraska middle blocker Kayla Caffey has been named the Defensive Player of the Week in the Big Ten Conference. Caffey paced the Huskers with 1.56 blocks per set alongside 2.44 kills per set on .405 hitting last weekend in the Ameritas Players Challenge. It’s the first weekly conference honor in Caffey’s career. Nebraska’s last Defensive Player of the Week honoree was Kenzie Knuckles on November 4, 2019.

The Nebraska football team will host Buffalo on Saturday. The Huskers are 1-1 on the season after Saturday’s 52-7 win over Fordham. The Bulls are 1-0 after destroying Wagner 69-7. Buffalo had 569 yards of total offense in that game, while limiting Wagner to just 97. Kickoff will be at 2:30pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 10:30am on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska football team has lost a 6-foot-6, 315 pound offensive lineman from Illinois. Valen Erickson flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Missouri over the weekend. Nebraska is now without an offensive lineman in its 2022 recruiting class, which has now been reduced to eight players.

The Hastings College football team lost to 2nd ranked Northwestern 45-13 on Saturday. The Broncos will host Dordt this Saturday. The volleyball team went 1-3 in the Labor Day Classic in North Sioux City, South Dakota. The Broncos are now 10-3 and will play at the College of St. Mary on Wednesday. The women’s soccer team will play at Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The men’s soccer team will host Sterling College.

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team went 4-0 in the Malloy College Invite in New York City over the weekend. The Lopers will play at the University of St. Mary’s in Kansas on Wednesday.

In high school volleyball action tonight, St. Cecilia will play at Adams Central. The Hawkettes are 1-2. The Patriots are 5-0. In other action, Hastings High is at Grand Island.

In high school softball, Adams Central will host a triangular today with Grand Island Central Catholic and Hershey. Hastings High will host a triangular with Aurora and Cozad. St. Cecilia is at North Platte.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals beat Baltimore 3-2 yesterday. The same two teams play at 5:35pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 5:00pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NFL> Tyrod Taylor was officially named the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans and will make his debut for the team on Sunday against Jacksonville. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is also on the Texan’s 53-man roster but is expected to be a healthy scratch on game days for Houston. Watson faces 23 civil lawsuits for allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. The quarterback is not expected to play for Houston in 2021 despite the fact he has not been restricted from taking part in team activities or playing in games by the NFL.