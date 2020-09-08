Local Sports 9-8-2020

Hannah Whitish has become the second Nebraska women’s basketball player to sign with a German professional team. Whitish was a two time All Big Ten selection. She finished 19th In Nebraska history with 12-hundred 28 points. She also finished sixth on the Huskers career assist chart with 470. Former Husker Maddie Simon has also signed to play basketball overseas.

Hastings College football coach Tony Harper has named Ord sophomore Jesse Ulrich his starting quarterback when the Broncos open the season on Saturday against Dakota Wesleyan. Ulrich split time at running back in his freshman season and ran for 336 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed 6 of 11 passes for 59 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. Saturday’s game with kickoff at 1:00pm. Pre-game coverage begins at noon on KHAS Radio.

The Hastings College volleyball team began the season by splitting two matches in North Dakota over the weekend. The Broncos beat Valley City State in five sets on Saturday, but lost to Mayville State in five sets on Sunday. The Broncos will open the conference season on Wednesday by playing host to the College of St. Mary’s. First serve will be at 7:30pm.

The Hastings college women’s cross country team was fifth and the men were 7th at the Dordt Sunflower Open on Saturday. This was the first action for athletics since March 14th. Hastings will host the Bronco Stampede on Saturday at Hastings Lake.

The Hastings High football team is now 3-0 on the season after last weeks 45-6 win over Scottsbluff. The Tigers will host Gering on Friday. Adams Central is 2-0 after beating top ranked Wahoo 24-7 last week. The Patriots will battle Minden on Friday. Hastings St. Cecilia is 0-1 on the season and did not play last week. The Bluehawks are in quarantine after an individual tested positive for COVID 19. Their next game will be on September 18th against Centura.

All three softball teams are scheduled to be in action today. Hastings High will host Cozad and Aurora after beating Ralston and Elkhorn over the weekend. The Tigers are 11-1. St. Cecilia will host North Platte. The Hawkettes are 9-4 after going 2-1 over the weekend. Adams Central will play at Grand Island Central Catholic. The Patriots are 9-5.

In volleyball tonight, Hastings High will host Grand Island and Adams Central will play at Hastings St. Cecilia.

ROYALS> The Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 last night, to extend the Royals season long losing streak to seven games. The same two teams will play at 5:10pm this afternoon. Pre-game show begins at 4:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Boston beat Toronto 111-89. The Celtics now lead the series 3-2. The Los Angeles Clippers got by Denver 113-107. The Clippers lead the series 2-1.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Tampa Bay beat the New York Islanders 8-2. Tampa Bay now leads the best of seven series 1-0.

DERBY> The Bob Baffert trained Authentic won the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, which was held without fans in attendance on Saturday. Favorite Tiz the Law finished second after challenging down the home stretch, while long shot Mr. Big News finished third. The win gives Baffert a record tying sixth Kentucky Derby win.