Local Sports 9-8-2021

Nebraska’s sellout streak at Memorial Stadium will reach 377 games after two donors bought up the remaining tickets for the Red Carpet Experience for the second straight week. The Red Carpet Experience gives underserved youth the chance to attend a Husker game for free. The sellout streak dates back to 1962.

The third ranked Nebraska volleyball team will play at 19th ranked Creighton tonight at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The Huskers are 5-0 on the season. The Bluejays are 6-0. Nebraska leads the all time series with Creighton 19-0. The last time the two teams played at the CHI Health Center was on September 6, 2018 when 14,022 fans watched the match, which remains the largest regular season volleyball attendance total in NCAA history. First serve will be at 6:30pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:00pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM.

A pair of fall exhibitions with Creighton and Wichita State headlines the Nebraska baseball team’s fall slate at Hawks Field. The Huskers will square off with Creighton on Friday September 17th with the first pitch at 5:00pm. Competition continues with Wichita State on Saturday October 2nd at noon. Nebraska will hold their Red/White fall scrimmages October 11th through the 13th.

One of the top golfers in Nebraska history, Scott Gutschewski will be back on the PGA Tour in 2021-2022 after becoming one of 50 players on the 2020-2021 Korn Ferry Tour to earn a PGA Tour card this season. It will be Gutschewski’s fifth appearance on the PGA Tour after earning his first card in 2005 and returning to the tour in 2007, 2009 and 2011. Gutschewski played his college golf at Nebraska helping the Huskers to a 14th place team finish at the NCAA Championships in 1999.

In high school volleyball last night, St. Cecilia beat Adams Central 27-25, 29-27, 25-23. It’s the first time the Patriots have lost a set this season. Adams Central is now 5-1. St. Cecilia is 2-2. Grand Island beat Hastings High 25-8, 25-21, 25-11. The Tigers are now 4-8. Kearney Catholic beat South Loup 25-16, 25-19, 25-13.

In high school softball, Hastings High beat Cozad 13-1 and Aurora 12-2. The Tigers are now 11-1 and will host the Hastings High Classic this Saturday. Hastings St. Cecilia lost to North Platte 3-1. The Hawkettes are now 11-3 and will play in the Hastings Tournament this Saturday. Adams Central beat Hershey 16-0 and Grand Island Central Catholic 3-2. The Patriots are now 10-4. Grand Island split two games with Lincoln Southeast winning 9-7 and losing 11-1. Northwest shut out Waverly 4-0.

ROYALS> Cedric Mullins homered for the third consecutive game and the Baltimore Orioles beat Kansas City 7-3 last night. Carlos Santana hit his 19th home run for the Royals, who are 9-4 in their last 13 road games after going 19-37 in their first 46. The same two teams play at 6:05pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.