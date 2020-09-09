Local Sports 9-9-2020

Radio talk show host Dan Patrick says the Big Ten is “still up in the air” regarding a fall start. He says “there’s still a push back from the medical community in the Big Ten to not play.” Patrick says they simply don’t have enough teams to play. He says under current conditions, Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, Northwestern, Maryland and Rutgers probably would not play if the Big Ten started a football season in October.

Former Nebraska defensive end Randy Gregory is going to get one more chance in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. Gregory was conditionally reinstated to the league last week after serving an indefinite suspension for multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy dating back to his rookie year in 2015. He missed all of last season after playing in 14 games in 2018. He missed 30 of 32 regular season games in 2016 and 2017 because of suspensions. Gregory has played in only 28 of a possible 80 regular season games in his career. He signed a one year contract extension with the Cowboys that includes a 200-thousand dollar signing bonus. If he is on the game day roster for six games in 2020, he’ll make up to 2.1 million dollars in 2021. Gregory will be allowed to participate in workouts and meetings, but not practice until October 5th. He is eligible to return to game action on October 25th at Washington.

The Hastings College volleyball team will start the conference season tonight against the College of St. Mary’s at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos opened the season by splitting two matches in North Dakota over the weekend. First serve will be at 7:30pm.

Hastings St, Cecilia senior Katherine Hamburger has verbally committed to play basketball at Hastings College beginning with the 2020-2021 season. Hamburger has helped lead the Hawkettes to back to back state titles. Last year she averaged 5.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game off of the bench for the Hawkettes.

St. Cecilia beat Adams Central 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 last night at the Chapman Gym. Katherine Hamburger had a match high 21 kills for the Hawkettes. Caitlyn Scott and Jess Babcock had 14 kills apiece for the Patriots. St. Cecilia is now 2-2 on the season. Adams Central falls to 5-1.

Hastings High beat Grand Island 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 last night at the Tiger Gym. The Tigers have now won four out of their last five matches to improve to 5-6 on the season.

In some other games, Aurora swept Holdrege, Blue Hill got by Silver Lake, Centennial swept Sandy Creek and Kearney Catholic beat South Loup.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals broke a seven game losing streak with an 8-6 win over the Cleveland Indians last night. Greg Holland worked two perfect innings striking out three to pick up the win. Scott Barlow allowed one run in the ninth before earning his second save. The same two teams play at 5:10pm this afternoon. Pre-game show begins at 4:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA PLAYOFFS> In the NBA playoffs last night, Miami beat Milwaukee 103-94. The Heat win that series 4-1. The Los Angeles Lakers got by Houston 112-102. The Lakers now lead that series 2-1.

NHL PLAYOFFS> In the NHL playoffs, Las Vegas shut out Dallas 3-0. That series is now tied 1-1.

NBA> Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan won’t be returning to the team next season. The team said in a statement that both parties mutually agreed to part ways. Donovan’s contract expired at season’s end and the sides decided against pursuing an extension. In five years’ Donovan guided the Thunder to a record of 243-157.

NFL> The Denver Broncos defense took a major hit yesterday. Linebacker Von Miller injured a tendon in his ankle and is expected to need surgery that likely will end his season. Miller is an eight time Pro Bowl selection, who recorded eight sacks last season, his fewest since he recorded 10 in 2013.

The Cleveland Browns have signed running back Kareen Hunt to a two year extension worth 13.25 million dollars, including 8.5 million guaranteed. Hunt rushed for 179 yards, caught 37 passes and scored three touchdowns last season after serving an eight game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He was signed by the Browns after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs.