Local Sports 9-9-2021

The Nebraska volleyball team swept Creighton last night at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16. Lexi Sun led the way with 11 kills, four digs and two blocks. Madi Kubik finished with nine kills, six digs and two blocks. A crowd of 11-thousand 279 was on hand, marking the largest crowd for an NCAA regular season match this year and the 10th largest regular season, volleyball only crowd in NCAA history. Nebraska is now 20-0 against Creighton in the all-time series. The Huskers improve to 6-0 on the season. The Bluejays fall to 6-1. Nebraska will play host to Utah on Saturday beginning at 7:30pm. We’ll have the match on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 7:00pm.

For the second time in three seasons, the Nebraska men’s basketball team will open the conference season at Indiana on Saturday December 4th. The 20 game conference schedule features 14 games against teams that made the 2021 NCAA Tournament, including 10 of the Huskers first 12 conference games. Nebraska will play Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Northwestern and Iowa twice throughout the season. They have single games with Michigan State, Illinois, Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland and Penn State.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will open the conference season on Monday December 6th at Minnesota. The Huskers will play the Golden Gophers twice this season. Other double play games are with Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin and Penn State. Nebraska will have single games against Michigan State, Michigan, Rutgers, Illinois, Purdue, Maryland and Ohio State.

The Hastings College volleyball team lost to 23rd ranked College of St. Mary’s in Omaha last night. The scores were 18-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 12-15. Sydney Mullin and Emily Krolikowski had 16 kills apiece for the Broncos. Hastings is now 10-4, 1-1 in the conference. They’ll host Mount Marty on Saturday. First serve will be at 3:00pm.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team beat Sterling College 5-1 last night at Lloyd Wilson Field. Lukas Goetz scored three goals for the Broncos. Hastings is now 1-1-1 on the season and will host Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday. Game time will be at 8:00pm.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team beat Kansas Wesleyan 2-0 last night in Salina. The Broncos are now 3-1 on the season and will play William Woods on Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field. Kickoff will be at 5:30pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team swept the University of St. Mary’s of Kansas last night, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17. The Lopers are now 5-0 on the season and will host the UNK Fall Classic this weekend.

In high school softball action today, Adams Central will play in the Centennial Triangular with York. In volleyball, Adams Central will play in the Blue Hill Triangular with Kearney Catholic. Gibbon is at St. Cecilia.

ROYALS> Baltimore scored nine runs in the eighth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 9-8 last night. The same two teams play at 6:05pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NFL> The NFL season gets underway tonight as Dallas plays at Tampa Bay. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri-Cities beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm. The first Sunday night game will have Chicago playing at the Los Angeles Rams. The Monday night game this week will have Las Vegas playing host to Baltimore.