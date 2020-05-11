Loosening of restrictions for baseball and softball starting in June

Month of May

– No organized team sports games for youth and adults.

– No team organized sports practices for youth and adults. This prohibition includes any practice, training or group exercise program organized by a coach of a sports team.

– Businesses and organizations that provide sports training and that sell memberships to provide such training are allowed to offer sports training as long as they follow the same guidelines as fitness centers/clubs, gymnasiums health clubs and health spas, no team organized training is allowed.

June 1

– Schools are permitted to open weight rooms for use by all student athletes as long as they follow the same guidelines as fitness centers/clubs, gymnasiums, health clubs and health spas.

– Team organized practices for baseball and softball may begin unless circumstances dictate a change in date.

– Dugout use will not be allowed. Players’ items should be lined up against the fence at least six feet apart.

– Parents must remain in their cars or drop off and pick up players afterwards.

– Players should use their own gloves, helmet and bats as much as possible.

– Coaches are responsible for ensuring social distancing is maintained between players as much as possible. This means additional spacing between players while playing catch, changing drills so the players remain spaced out, no congregating the players while waiting to bat.

– Players must bring their own water/beverage to consume during and after practice. No shared drinking fountains or coolers.

– Players must bring their own snacks to consume during and after practice. No shared communal snacks.

– Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each practice.

– Team organized practices for other sports may remain suspended.

June 18

– Baseball and softball games may begin unless circumstances dictate a change in date.

– Same guidelines apply as above for baseball and softball practices.

– Use of dugouts is permitted during games only. Bleachers located between the dugout and home plate should also be used to spread out players. Players should have designated spots to place their personal items. Coaches must designate an adult who is responsible for ensuring players are seated on the benches, unless they are actively participating in the game.

– Players should use their own gloves, helmets and bats as much as possible.

– Fan attendance is limited to household members of the players on the team. No use of bleachers for fans. Fans must bring their own chairs or stand. Fans should keep six feet of social distance between different household units. No fan seating or standing is allowed in the area from behind home plate to six feet past the far end of each dugout.

– Teams to play next must be provided designated areas for player warm-ups that provide for necessary social distancing.

– Post game handshakes or interaction between teams are prohibited.

– When games end, the leaving team must sanitize the dugout area. No postgame talks at the field are permitted. Fans and players must leave the playing area and return to their cars immediately after the game.

– The team to play next must remain in their designated warm up area until the prior team has finished sanitizing and is completely out of the dugout.

– Fans for upcoming games must remain in their cars during player warmups. They will be permitted to come to the field once the team they are there to watch enters the dugout area.

– Restrooms must be cleaned and sanitized regularly while players and fans are present. Markings should be placed on the ground to ensure individuals waiting to use the restroom, or space six feet apart.

– Players must bring their own water/beverage to consume during and after practices and games. No shared drinking fountains or coolers.

– Players must bring their own snacks to consume during and after practices and games. No shared communal snacks.

– Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each practice and game.

– Concession stands are not allowed to be open.

– Team organized practices and games for other sports may remain suspended.

The above guidelines apply only to baseball/softball. Individual sports such as golf and tennis are not prohibited under any Directed Health measure.