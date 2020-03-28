Lori Cox Voted Out As State Fair Executive Director

GRAND ISLAND – Lori Cox has been voted out as the Executive Director of the Nebraska State Fair. The decision came from the Nebraska State Fair Board at an emergency meeting where they discussed the budget and the executive director position. The fair board and Cox mutually agreed to have her step down, citing her health as the main reason. She has served as the executive director since January 19, 2018. Board Chair Beth Smith said that she will continue to work with the fair.

Lori Cox will be moving from her position as executive director into a consulting role. As a senior consultant to the fair through the end of her contract. The fair staff, the board, will be able to call her and ask her questions. So she will be available to help us. This is a mutually agreed upon resolution that was acceptable to both Lori and the attorneys representing the board.

She will keep the same pay and benefits. Her contract is set to expire in January 2021. The fair board said it has a plan in place to address the duties of executive director until that position can be filled.