Mail Carrier Gets Probation for Stealing Hastings Mail

HASTINGS – A former Hastings mail carrier received probation and 12 days in jail for stealing greeting cards. United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that 58-year-old Renee L. Coats of Hastings was sentenced yesterday in Lincoln for opening and destroying U.S. mail as a postal employee.

Coats was sentenced for a term of three years probation, and six-consecutive weekends of confinement. She will also be required to pay a $1,000 fine. In 2018, a postal customer on Coats’s postal route complained that she believed her mail was being stolen by her postal carrier.

During the investigation of this complaint, Coats opened and retained six separate greeting cards which the investigators were monitoring through the months of August to October of 2018. In October of 2018, Coats’s postal vehicle was pulled over after she had opened one of the cards. When she was searched, several rebate cards which were addressed to local businesses were located in Coats’s own wallet. This case was investigated by the Office of Inspector General for the United States Postal Service.