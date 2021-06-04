Mary Lanning $22 Million Expansion Planning October Start

Preparations will begin soon for a planned $22-million addition to the Mary Lanning Healthcare Medical Services Building.

Mark Callahan, MLH Chief Operating Officer, said the project, which will double the size of the current building, is set to begin this fall, with ground breaking tentatively planned for October.

The building currently houses several clinics and an education department. Callahan said MLH currently is working to finalize an agreement which would place Bryan School of Nursing on the third floor of the addition.

Preparation work includes closing the Medical Services Building south entrance and creating a main entrance on the north side of the building.

Parking directly south of the current entrance will be blocked off and fenced to allow for safe construction. Other work includes relocation of a water line and construction of new parking areas.

The project, which is slated to take about 18 months