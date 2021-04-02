Mary Lanning Diabetes Program Recognized

HASTINGS – The Mary Lanning Healthcare Diabetes Education Program recently received ongoing American Diabetes Association recognition for quality diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) service.

The American Diabetes Association Education Recognition effort is a voluntary process which assures that approved education programs have met the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education Programs. Programs achieve recognition status when they have a staff of knowledgeable health professionals who can provide state-of-the-art information about diabetes management for participants.

DeAnn Carpenter, coordinator of the Mary Lanning program, said self-management education is an essential component of diabetes treatment.

“The ADA recognition assures consistency in quality and quantity of education offered,” Carpenter said. “Program participants will be taught self-care skills to promote better management of their diabetes treatment regimen.”

All approved education programs cover diabetes disease process; nutritional management; physical activity; medications; monitoring; prevention, detection and treatment of acute and chronic complications; goal setting; problem solving; psychological adjustment; and preconception care, management during pregnancy and gestational management.

Through the support of the healthcare team and increased knowledge and awareness, the patient can assume a major role in his or her diabetes management, preventing unneccessary hospital admissions and chronic complications.

The Mary Lanning program has received ADA recognition each year since 1997.