Mary Lanning Diabetes Program Recognized

Press Release | April 2, 2021

HASTINGS – The Mary Lanning Healthcare Diabetes Education Program recently received  ongoing American Diabetes Association recognition for quality diabetes self-management  education and support (DSMES) service. 

The American Diabetes Association Education Recognition effort is a voluntary process which assures  that approved education programs have met the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management  Education Programs. Programs achieve recognition status when they have a staff of  knowledgeable health professionals who can provide state-of-the-art information about diabetes  management for participants. 

DeAnn Carpenter, coordinator of the Mary Lanning program, said self-management education is an  essential component of diabetes treatment.  

“The ADA recognition assures consistency in quality and quantity of education offered,” Carpenter  said. “Program participants will be taught self-care skills to promote better management of their  diabetes treatment regimen.” 

All approved education programs cover diabetes disease process; nutritional management; physical activity; medications; monitoring; prevention, detection and treatment of acute and  chronic complications; goal setting; problem solving; psychological adjustment; and  preconception care, management during pregnancy and gestational management. 

Through the support of the healthcare team and increased knowledge and awareness, the patient  can assume a major role in his or her diabetes management, preventing unneccessary hospital  admissions and chronic complications. 

The Mary Lanning program has received ADA recognition each year since 1997.

