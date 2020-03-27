Mary Lanning Healthcare Change in Visitation Policy

HASTINGS — In the wake of the South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) announcement, Mary Lanning Healthcare would like the public to know it is doing all it can to keep its patients and staff safe and healthy. Therefore, effective immediately, visitors are being restricted.

Two males, one in his 40s, the other in his 50s, are hospitalized and in isolation. SHDHD is taking steps to monitor the situation, including others who may have been exposed and how these individuals were exposed.

Effective immediately, no patient visitors are allowed at MLH or its clinics. A significant other is allowed on the Family Care Center and one parent or guardian is allowed on the Pediatric Unit only.

Eric Barber, MLH President and CEO, said MLH is doing all it can to provide the best care and compassion for these patients.

“MLH is a local, independent hospital that has always given its best for the community,” Barber said. “Right now, we have the processes in place to meet the needs of those who are fighting COVID-19, and we will stand beside them in this battle.”

Barber said he is proud of the efforts of MLH staff thus far in keeping themselves, patients and the community safe.

“As of now, the Fourth Floor is closed to anyone other than patients and staff,” Barber said. “Our physicians and nurses, Infection Control staff and COVID-19 leadership team are working diligently to isolate and contain the virus.”

The COVID-19 leadership team meets daily to give and receive updates on the emerging situation in Hastings and surrounding communities, Barber said. Several safety measures have been put into place.

“As a hospital, we are prepared to fight this battle with the help and support of our community,” Barber said. “In the coming weeks, working together will be key in keeping the numbers of those affected low.”