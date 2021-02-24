Mary Lanning Healthcare Continues Mask Requirement

Mike Spataro, News Director | February 24, 2021

HASTINGS – Even though the Hastings City Council voted to end the mask mandate for the  community overall at midnight tonight, Mary Lanning Healthcare will continue to require  masks for now. 

The MLH mask requirement covers staff, patients and visitors at the hospital and any of the other MLH  locations throughout Hastings, Grand Island and Blue Hill. (Hastings Family Care, Community Health  Center, the MLH Medical Services Building, the Morrison Cancer Center, The Lanning Center for  Behavioral Services, Hastings Imaging Center, Hastings Orthopaedics, MLH Rehabilitation and  Pediatric Rehabilitation at Cimarron Plaza, Medical Park Diagnostic Center, Hastings Urology, Grand  Island Mammography, Midwest Imaging, Central Nebraska Specialty Clinic and Central Nebraska  Family Care in Grand Island and Blue Hill Medical Clinic.) 

The MLH Executive Team said the requirement follows CDC and South Heartland District Health  Department recommendations, and is meant to help with the safety of all patients and  visitors. 

Recently, MLH eased its visitor policy somewhat. Previously, each patient could have only one  visitor per patient stay. Now, patients can have one visitor at a time in the room but it does not have  to be the same person for the entire stay.

