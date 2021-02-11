Mary Lanning Healthcare Dials Back Visitor Restrictions

HASTINGS – As COVID-19 numbers trend downward in the region, Mary Lanning Healthcare is allowing flexibility for visitors.

As of Monday, February 15, hospital patients will be allowed one visitor at a time. The change is that the visitor does not need to be the same person for the entire patient stay. A patient can have multiple visitors, but each must come at a different time.

Screening of visitors continues at the North Entrance. Masks are still required to be worn in the hospital at all times.

The changes apply only to the main MLH hospital building and not to MLH clinics or the Emergency Room.

Other MLH hospital visitation guidelines include:

Screening hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. 2. No visitors under age 19 are allowed. Minor patients, NICU and newborns are allowed two healthy parents/guardians at a time. One healthy adult support person is allowed for surgery patients at the time of surgery. One visitor per patient is allowed on the nursing unit if the patient is admitted. No visitors will be allowed for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. In extenuating circumstances, such as imminent end-of-life situations, after major surgery or patients requiring extra support, temporary visitation terms may be granted. The patient’s care team must approve all exceptions.