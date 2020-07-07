Mary Lanning Healthcare Encouraging Everyone to Do Physicals, Immunizations, and Check Ups

HASTINGS – Mary Lanning Healthcare has seen a drop in regular check ups, immunizations, and physicals during the coronavirus pandemic and they are encouraging everyone to get those done. The Department of Health and Human Services and Governor Pete Ricketts are also spreading that same message.

They are taking all of the precautions to keep people safe and distant as well. Patients who are ill are separated from patients coming for preventive care, and the clinics are following all CDC recommendations. Dr. Brett Malchow, of Mary Lanning Healthcare, says that it’s imperative people get their kids vaccinated.

The point of getting the preventive care is to, again, prevent problems. And the vaccine schedules, for example, are set out in a way so that they are timed specifically so when they may be best given to kids. And if we miss those opportunities then those kids are at higher risk for those diseases. Which, the last thing we really need to deal with right now is another spread of a disease that we could prevent.

The CDC recently issued a statement emphasizing the importance of continuing routine child care and immunizations to keep children on track for preventive services.

All MLH primary care clinics, Hastings Family Care and Community Health Center in Hastings, Blue Hill Medical Clinic in Blue Hill and Central Nebraska Family Care in Grand Island, have set aside times for well-child checks and physicals.