Mary Lanning Healthcare Federally Mandated to Continue Mask Policy

HASTINGS – Since the expiration of a city mask mandate in February, visitors and patients have asked when Mary Lanning Healthcare will relax its requirement for masks. MLH has been following Centers for Disease (CDC) recommendations.

Starting July 1, MLH will make some slight revisions but will continue requiring masks and screenings in many cases due to federal standards through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The initial standards were released recently. OSHA will publish a final document, which may result in additional changes, in July.

“Our priority is the safety and health of our patients, visitors and staff,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adam Horn. “We know that the public is tired of having to wear masks but we are required to follow these federal standards and would be fined for failing to do so. We hope the public will continue to be patient with healthcare organizations as they navigate the situation.”

All MLH employees who work in the hospital building will continue to wear masks in areas where patients/visitors are present. Employee mask requirements for MLH Home Care Services, clinics and outpatient departments will be based on the vaccination status of the caregiver, patient and family. The following is a summary of OSHA requirements affecting the public, and what MLH will do to meet those requirements:

— OSHA is requiring that hospital clients, patients, residents, delivery people, visitors and all non- employees be screened at limited, monitored points of entry.

Masks must be worn by all entering the hospital through the North Entrance, Surgery Entrance and Emergency Room.

Hospital visitors must stop at a computerized screening station and type in the answers to the three screening questions. A dated visitor name tag will be printed out. All visitors must wear the name tag and mask for the duration of the visit. Those without name tags will be asked to leave. • The number of visitors allowed and the visiting hours will be the same as the number before the pandemic.