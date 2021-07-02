Mary Lanning Healthcare Gift Shop, Snack Bar Back Open to the Public

HASITNGS – After a long hiatus due to COVID-19, Mary Lanning Healthcare is now offering the public access to the Caring Kind Gift Shop, the Garden View Grill and the Mary Lanning Cafeteria.

Members of the public who would like to visit these locations within the hospital must enter through the North Entrance, wear a mask and answer screening questions before entering.

The gift shop and grill are located in the Visitor Entrance lobby. The Visitor Entrance is currently closed. After entering through the North Entrance, visitors will walk south down a corridor until they come to the public elevators. The elevator, or a short flight of stairs, can be taken down to the Lobby. Any MLH staff member will be happy to help give directions if needed.

To dine in the MLH Cafeteria, visitors should follow the same hallway and take the elevator to Ground Floor (G). After exiting the elevators, turn right down the tiled hallway and the cafeteria will be on the left.

The gift shop features unique gift items, womens clothing and more. Proceeds from the gift shop fund the MLH Auxiliary and its projects.

The grill features specialty coffee, lunch and breakfast. A highlight of the cafeteria is the full salad bar.

“The Caring Kind Gift Shop, our grill and cafeteria are hidden treasures in the city of Hastings,” said Shawn Nordby, MLH Chief Financial Officer. “It is with great pleasure that we again open them to the public.”

The gift shop hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through July 2. Beginning July 6, hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Garden View Grill hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Mary Lanning Cafeteria is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Breakfast is served 7-10:15 a.m., lunch is 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and dinner is 4:30-6:45 p.m.