Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings College, Bryan College of Health Sciences Begin Feasibility Study for Nursing Program

HASTINGS – Mary Lanning Healthcare (MLH), Hastings College and Bryan College of Health Sciences are partnering to launch a feasibility study to determine whether a new Bryan College of Health Sciences nursing program can be established at MLH by fall 2022.

A memorandum of understanding between Bryan College of Health Sciences and Mary Lanning Healthcare aligns with an August 13, 2020, announcement that Rich Lloyd, PhD, will serve as executive president of Hastings College while continuing to serve as president of Bryan College of Health Sciences.

Mary Lanning Healthcare will complete its feasibility study this fall, and help evaluate the proposed program being explored by both colleges.

“We have a long history of partnering with Bryan Health and we’re excited to pursue this new venture,” said Eric Barber, MLH president and chief executive officer. “A mutual goal shared by all three organizations is to plan for and develop a workforce to serve south central Nebraska.”