Mary Lanning Healthcare Makes Changes to Visitors Guidelines

HASTINGS – As the statewide guidelines about COVID-19 change, Mary Lanning Healthcare is relaxing some of its visitor guidelines while maintaining others for now.
Some of the significant changes include allowing one healthy adult visitor in a patient’s room at any given time. Immediate family members are still preferred.
Screening of visitors will be simplified but visitors still need to use the North Entrance only. The following is a complete list of the visitation guidelines, which go into effect Monday, June 8.
- Visitors should continue to use the North Entrance only.
- Visiting hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on weekends.
- One healthy adult visitor (immediate family preferred) is allowed in the patient room at a time.
- No visitors under age 18 are allowed.
- Minor patients, NICU and newborns are allowed two healthy parents/guardians at a time.
- One healthy adult support person is allowed for surgery patients at the time of surgery. One visitor per patient is allowed on the nursing unit if the patient is admitted.
- No visitors will be allowed for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
- In extenuating circumstances, such as imminent end-of-life situations, after major surgery or patients requiring extra support, temporary visitation terms may be granted. The patient’s care team must approve all exceptions.
- Clinical staff has the authority to monitor the number of visitors and restrict visitation as needed to meet the patient’s needs.
- All visitors will continue to be screened when entering the hospital.
- Screening will be minimized. Visitors will be asked: “Have you felt ill or had symptoms of an illness within the last 24 hours?”
- Visitors will be required to wear a mask while in the building.
- Visitors may wear their own mask. If they do not have one, the hospital will provide a cloth mask.