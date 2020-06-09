Mary Lanning Healthcare Makes Changes to Visitors Guidelines

HASTINGS – As the statewide guidelines about COVID-19 change, Mary Lanning Healthcare is relaxing some of its visitor guidelines while maintaining others for now.

Some of the significant changes include allowing one healthy adult visitor in a patient’s room at any given time. Immediate family members are still preferred.

Screening of visitors will be simplified but visitors still need to use the North Entrance only. The following is a complete list of the visitation guidelines, which go into effect Monday, June 8.

Visitors should continue to use the North Entrance only. Visiting hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on weekends. One healthy adult visitor (immediate family preferred) is allowed in the patient room at a time. No visitors under age 18 are allowed. Minor patients, NICU and newborns are allowed two healthy parents/guardians at a time. One healthy adult support person is allowed for surgery patients at the time of surgery. One visitor per patient is allowed on the nursing unit if the patient is admitted. No visitors will be allowed for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. In extenuating circumstances, such as imminent end-of-life situations, after major surgery or patients requiring extra support, temporary visitation terms may be granted. The patient’s care team must approve all exceptions. Clinical staff has the authority to monitor the number of visitors and restrict visitation as needed to meet the patient’s needs. All visitors will continue to be screened when entering the hospital.

Screening will be minimized. Visitors will be asked: “Have you felt ill or had symptoms of an illness within the last 24 hours?” Visitors will be required to wear a mask while in the building. Visitors may wear their own mask. If they do not have one, the hospital will provide a cloth mask.