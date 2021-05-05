Mary Lanning Healthcare Named a CMS Five Star Hospital

HASTINGS – Mary Lanning Healthcare is one of only four hospitals in Nebraska and just 455 in the nation to receive a five-star rating for 2021 from Hospital Compare, part of the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Quality Initiative.

CMS scores hospitals on nearly 60 quality measures in five categories. CMS began to report an overall star rating on hospitals in July 2016. It is one of several report cards on hospitals done nationwide.

Eric Barber, MLH President & CEO, said the five-star rating illustrates a commitment to quality by the entire MLH staff.

“This ranking shows that we have a staff that is truly engaged and working constantly to create the best patient experience possible in a safe environment,” Barber said.

CMS created its quality rating system to help consumers, their families and caregivers compare hospitals more easily and help identify areas in which consumers may want to ask questions.

Megan Marble, MLH Director of Quality Services, said MLH, a non-profit, independent hospital, has always represented high-quality standards to the community and region. So, she said, it should come as no surprise that MLH ranks highly with CMS.

“At Mary Lanning, we are working continuously to improve processes and create relationships with our patients and their families,” Marble said. “Whatever we can do to make a stay in the hospital easier, safer and less stressful, we will do it. Everyone here is committed to high standards and great care.”

Of the 4,586 hospitals nationwide eligible for a star rating 455, received five stars; 988 received four stars; 1,018 received three stars; 690 received two stars and 204 received one star.