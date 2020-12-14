Mary Lanning Healthcare Preparing to Receive COVID Vaccinations

Press Release | December 14, 2020

HASTINGS – Mary Lanning Healthcare expects to get its first round of COVID-19 vaccine on  Tuesday for distribution to frontline workers. 

Debra Lee, MLH Pharmacy Director, said the first shipment of 195 doses is expected Tuesday and will  be given to healthcare workers on the front lines including staff in the Intensive Care Unit and  Emergency Room.  

“It will be given only to those who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients at this stage,” Lee said. 

The initial delivery, from Pfizer, will be arrive Tuesday and, hopefully, be administered that same day or  Wednesday.

