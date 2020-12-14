Mary Lanning Healthcare Preparing to Receive COVID Vaccinations

HASTINGS – Mary Lanning Healthcare expects to get its first round of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday for distribution to frontline workers.

Debra Lee, MLH Pharmacy Director, said the first shipment of 195 doses is expected Tuesday and will be given to healthcare workers on the front lines including staff in the Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Room.

“It will be given only to those who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients at this stage,” Lee said.

The initial delivery, from Pfizer, will be arrive Tuesday and, hopefully, be administered that same day or Wednesday.