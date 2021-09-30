Mary Lanning Healthcare to Break Ground on $22 Million Addition

HASTINGS – Mary Lanning Healthcare and Chief Construction break ground on Monday, October 4, for a $22-million addition to the Mary Lanning Healthcare Medical Services Building.

The Groundbreaking Ceremony takes place at noon Monday on the north side of the current MSB, which is located on the MLH campus at 715 N. St. Joseph Avenue. The public and the media are invited to attend.

Mark Callahan, MLH Chief Operating Officer, said the project, which will double the size of the current building, involved some work prior to the groundbreaking so that services and clinics currently located in the MSB can continue to operate during construction.

The project, which is slated to take about 18 months, will add 64,803 square feet to the 63,957-square foot building. The building currently houses an ophthalmology clinic, the MLH Wound Center, Nebraska Heart Institute, Bryan Heart — Mary Lanning Cardiology, several MLH clinics, MLH Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, the MLH Education Department and School of Radiologic Technology. Financing for the project was kept local with Five Points Bank, Callahan said. Once the addition is complete, the building will be called the Mary Lanning Healthcare Medical Office Building.

The Bryan College of Health Sciences will occupy the third floor of the addition.

Bryan and Hastings College have worked together to raise money for the program, and have partnered so students will take courses at Hastings College and at Bryan in the MOB at Mary Lanning Healthcare.

“We are happy to partner with Bryan and Hastings College to bring a much-needed nursing program back to Hastings,” Callahan said.