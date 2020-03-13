Mary Lanning Healthcare visitation policies change to help fight spread of respiratory illness 

HASTINGS – In an effort to ensure the safety of patients, staff and families, Mary Lanning Healthcare is implementing some temporary visitation guidelines. The new guidelines are aimed at reducing the potential spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses. They will go into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 16. It is important to note that as of now, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the community.

The changes are being made in order to curtail the potential spread. The new guidelines are; if you have symptoms, do not visit the hospital, the east visitor entrance will be close until further notice, visitors may only enter through the north entrance, visitor hours are being limited to 6am to 8pm monday through friday and 9am to 4pm on weekends, all visitors will be screened before they enter, only two visitors per patient in the main hospital and only one person per patient in the outpatient clinics, surgery area, emergency room, or Morrison Cancer Center, and no children under the age of 18 will be allowed in, only in special circumstances.

These guidelines may change as the situation changes.