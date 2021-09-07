Mary Lanning Healthcare Visitor Policy Changes

HASTINGS – Due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, Mary Lanning Healthcare will be once again limiting visitors to inpatients.

The new visitor policy goes into effect Monday. The biggest change is that regular inpatients can have no more than two visitors at any one time. If others come to visit, they must wait in their vehicles or outside.

“The growing concern over increasing number of COVID cases and hospitalizations led to these changes,” said Adam Horn, MLH Chief Medical Officer. “Anyone visiting the hospital needs to come prepared to answer screening questions and must be wearing a mask.”

The MLH visitor policy is in place to protect the public and MLH patients and staff, Horn said.

“We have a team of experts who work together to update the policy as situations change,” Horn said.

Ronda Ehly, MLH Chief Nursing Officer, said MLH wants to respect the need for patient visitors while balancing that with the need to protect patients, visitors and staff.

“MLH is working to follow guidelines but also keep patients connected with family and friends,” Ehly said. “Video visits can also be arranged through nursing staff members.”

Some hospital departments have slightly altered policies in place.

All visitors/individuals entering the building will be screened at the North Entrance. Visitors must wear a mask and a visitor’s sticker during the entire time they are in the building. No exceptions.

Inpatient Units: Two visitors at a time during screening/visiting hours. • COVID-positive patients: Visits must be arranged through the nursing staff and will be kept to 30 minutes and one visitor. Personal Protective Equipment plans apply. Video visits can be arranged through nursing staff. • Emergency Department (ED): One visitor based on ED staff discretion. • Pediatric Unit: Both parents/one support person.

Two siblings, two at a time from

10 a.m. to noon and 5-7 p.m.

Pediatric COVID patients: one parent visitor with approval

Family Care Center: Two visitors in addition

to a support person from

10 a.m. to noon and 5-7 p.m.

NICU: Two visitors at a time with a parent.

No children under age 14.

Surgery: One visitor/guardian.

Behavioral Services Unit: One person in the patient room. BSU will provide a list of approved visitors.

Outpatient Diagnostics: One visitor or guardian.

Children are permitted at the discretion of the nursing staff. An exception form is needed. ICU visitors must be over age 14. • Visiting/screening hours: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. M-F and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

If you have symptoms of respiratory illness, do not visit. Contact your provider for testing.

Special visitor requests must be approved through the House Supervisor, who will contact the Chief Nursing Officer and Infection Prevention. • If visitors fail to comply with the rules, Security will be called.