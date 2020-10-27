Mayor Corey Stutte Addresses Viaduct at City Council Meeting

HASTINGS – Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte addressed what he called “untruths” about the Old Viaduct decision that will be on the November general election ballot at Monday’s city council meeting. He was referring to a Hastings Tribune ad and he said the city has no master plan when it comes to the viaduct and there is no plan to demolish the viaduct and build a four lane overpass on Eastside Boulevard because that would require a vote of the people.

The first opinion of the viaduct, done by Olsson Associates, said a repair was feasible but the second opinion, done by ESI, said that the viaduct would need to be rebuilt entirely.

The most important aspect of this ongoing issue is that Jay Bliar, the senior engineer for Olsson Associates, appeared at the August meeting and said that their assessment is no longer valid. I just want people to understand that the first assessment is no longer valid and we need to be smart and listen to ESI. And if people can understand that, I hope they can make the right choice moving forward.

Also at the council meeting, the council approved an ordinance that will allow them to more easily assess the cost of and remove dead and diseased trees in the city parks.