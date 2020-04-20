Mayor Corey Stutte Disagrees with Senator Halloran’s Proposed Plan of Herd Immunity 

HASTINGS – State Senator Steve Halloran has made calls to loosen restrictions across the state and instead allow herd immunity to alleviate the coronavirus pandemic. Halloran says people are worried about their businesses and the economy. Herd immunity is the resistance to the spread of a contagious disease within a population that results if a sufficiently high proportion of individuals are immune to the disease.

Governor Ricketts has already said he disagrees with the call and now Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte has also said he disagrees with the idea.

I’m going to trust the sources that are out there that are Medical Doctors and epidemiologists that are saying we need to be doing some things differently. He has brought up Sweden as an example. I don’t know if he has been paying attention to the news but over the past couple of days they eclipsed the 1,200 death mark in their country. And surrounding countries are doing much better than they are with some Directed Health Measures.

Stutte said everyone wants things to go back to normal as soon as possible but it’s important that we do everything we can to flatten the curve because the virus is a real threat to the community and health of the citizens.

He also said that the Directed Health Measures being different for every county made things a little confusing up until the DHM for the entire state was enacted. He encouraged Governor Pete Ricketts to have a stronger message so people will comply better.