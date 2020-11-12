Mayor Corey Stutte Says That It’s Time to Move Forward With Viaduct Demolition

HASTINGS – Mayor Corey Stutte is saying that it’s time to move forward with the demolition of the Old Viaduct after Hastings voters voted to demolish it and not rebuild it.

He says, since it’s a safety issue, it is very important that this process to demolish it happen as quickly as possible. With that being said, it will take a while to get it done.

We’ll move forward with an engineering firm that will put together the plans for demolition. And then they will work with the UP to work out those fees as well. It’s going to take a while to get these engineering plans done. This is not an easy structure to demolish. It is over the tracks there. And we need to make sure that we get this done correctly and in a safe manner. This is something that will take several months to get accomplished. But we’re going to try to get moving as quickly as possible so we can get it taken down as quickly as possible.

The group that wanted to rebuild the viaduct says that the language on the ballot was confusing and misleading. Mayor Stutte said that he thought the ballot language was clear and there were plenty of opportunities to ask questions prior to the election.

He also said that the not to exceed amount was at 12.5 million dollars because the second opinion said that the viaduct needed to be rebuilt and rebuilding it would cost around 7.5 million dollars and that didn’t include Union Pacific fees for shutting down that part of the railroad.