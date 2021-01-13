Mayor Roger Steele Seeking Applications for Ward 2 City Council

GRAND ISLAND – Mayor Roger G. Steele announced letters of interest are being sought from citizens interested in being considered to serve on the Grand Island City Council for Ward 2.

The Ward 2 vacancy will occur due to a change in residency by city council member Clay Schutz.

Applicants must be a resident of Ward 2 and a registered voter. A map of the ward boundaries may be obtained on the city’s website at www.grand-island.com/wardmap or by contacting City Clerk RaNae Edwards at [email protected] or 308-385-5444 ext. 111.

Eligible individuals who have a desire to serve are asked to submit a letter of interest and a resume to City Clerk RaNae Edwards by 5 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021. The letter of interest should include: the reasons for wanting to serve the community of Grand Island, previous and current community involvement, as well as particular areas of interest regarding city government.

Letters of interest and resume can be submitted by dropping items off at Grand Island City Hall, 100 East 1st St., mailing it to City Hall at PO Box 1968, Grand Island, NE 68802, or emailing [email protected].

Annual compensation for city council members is $7,800.

Mayor Steele’s recommendation to fill the position is anticipated to come before the city council for action at the regularly scheduled city council meeting on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Upon city council approval, the person selected will begin serving immediately with a term ending December 6, 2022.