Mayor Stutte Sends Letter to Health and Human Services Committee Voicing Displeasure of YRTC Plans

HASTINGS – Mayor Corey Stutte sent a letter over the weekend to the Health and Human Services Committee of the Nebraska Legislature to voice his opposition to the current plan proposed for the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center for girls in Hastings.

He said that a comprehensive community and state-wide focused conversation is needed to develop a strategic plan on mental health and incarceration needs throughout the state and that the biggest unfunded mandate on local governments in the state are these two issues.

Stutte also said that the four hour notice regarding this recent program plan last Wednesday from the CEO of the Department of Health and Human Services before it was reported by the press was unacceptable.

In the letter he also outlined many concerns that included security concerns, educational needs for the girls, business and taxpayer concerns, and strategic planning for the campus.