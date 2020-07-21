Medicaid Expansion Enrollment Begins on August 1st, Expansion on October 1st

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts and other officials held a press conference on Monday morning to talk about the expansion of Medicaid in the State of Nebraska.

They are planning to begin enrollment on August 1st and the expansion will go into place on October 1st. Governor Pete Ricketts says this expansion will cover an additional 90,000 Nebraskans.

It’s for those who are at 138 percent of the federal poverty level. If you’re an individual that’s about 17,600 dollars in annual income a year. A household of four is about 36,150 dollars or so. People 19-64. And the folks who will be signing up for that coverage will get a coverage package that looks like what you’ll probably get with a private insurance coverage. You’ll have physical health, you’ll have behavioral health, you’ll have prescription drugs.

In 2018, voters approved medicaid expansion to be able to expand the population of people being served by Medicaid. Benefits and coverage will vary case to case. They have also hired 68 new eligibility staff to help determine who is eligible for the expansion.

The website to sign up and get more information is AccessNebraska.NE.Gov. They have also created a call center for Medicaid Expansion, the number for that is 1-855-632-7633.