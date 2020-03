MINDEN – Minden City Hall is closed for walk-in traffic. They are still conducting business but limiting entrance to appointment only until further notice. The city is taking these preventative measures for the health and safety of their employees, customers, and community during the COVID-19 outbreak. If you need immediate assistance, you can call 308-832-1820. Place all utility payments in the drop box. Payments are also accepted via mail to PO Box 239, Minden, NE 68959.

