MLH offering digital devices to help patients due to no visitor policy

HASTINGS – Due to community-spread cases of COVID-19 being confirmed in Adams County, Mary Lanning Healthcare is further limiting the few exceptions to its no-visitor rule. However, the hospital now has devices available so patients can video chat with family and friends.

The newest guidelines aimed at reducing the potential spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses, go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday. They include limiting the hours the North Entrance is open to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on weekends. All other entrances, except the Emergency Department Entrance, are closed.

Mark Callahan, MLH Chief Operations Officer, said he wants to stress that MLH realizes the importance of visitors in the care and recovery of patients, yet it’s important to stick to the no-visitor policy as much as possible during this time.

“We do have a duty to protect the community, and help keep patients, staff and families safe,” he said. “Many patients already use their own devices to Facetime family through our guest WiFi network. The devices we recently put in place are designed to help those who do not have this capability stay connected with loved ones. We have several patients who have used them already. They are available on every floor.”

Some things to remember:

No visitors are allowed except:

— Parents for patients in the Pediatric Unit. — One significant other for labor/delivery patients. — One support person for dependent adults (those needing assistance)

as approved by the care team. — A visitor(s) for patients receiving end-of-life care as approved by the care team.

The MLH Emergency Department is open 24/7 as usual. Visitors are not allowed inside the Emergency Room unless required by staff.

Any visitors will be screened before they enter.

No children under age 18 are allowed, unless in special circumstances.

As the situation with COVID-19 changes, these guidelines will be updated as necessary. Please watch for changes at marylanning.org/coronavirus or on Facebook.