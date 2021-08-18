Mobile Home Fire Quickly Extinguished in Hastings

Hastings Fire and Rescue was able to quickly put out a fire in a mobile home in Hastings Wednesday morning. Around 8:00 a.m. the call came in for a fire on Durwoood Ln.

Upon arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and a fire that was able to be extinguished quickly.

According to emergency radio traffic, everyone was able to escape safely from the home.

Emergency crews remained on scene to ventilate the heavy smoke and investigate the cause of the fire.

We’ll update this story as more details become available.