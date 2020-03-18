The Museum of Nebraska Art, Frank Museum Closed to Public to Limit Health Risk

KEARNEY – The Museum of Nebraska Art will be closed to the public until further notice.

MONA, located at 2401 Central Ave. in downtown Kearney, announced the closure beginning today following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health officials to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

During the closure, all public programs and classes will be postponed or canceled, and staff will be available on a limited basis.

A reopening date will be announced once it’s determined.

For additional information, contact MONA at 308-865-8559 or [email protected].

The G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture, located at 2010 University Drive on the west side of the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus, is also closed to the public until further notice.

For additional information, contact the Frank Museum at 308-865-8284 or [email protected].