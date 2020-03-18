More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed; State Total Now Up to 25

NEBRASKA – The Department of Health and Human Services says another coronavirus case in Nebraska has been confirmed, the latest being a man in Lincoln County. DHHS said the case is a man in his 50s from Lincoln County who recently was on a cruise and traveled to California. He is self-isolating at home.

The statewide case total is 25 after another case in Knox County, two cases in Sarpy County, and three more cases in Douglas County were announced on Tuesday.

A doctor who worked at Bellevue Medical Center over the weekend has received an initial positive test for the virus as well. It is believed this case is related to a recent visit to Florida. All patients and staff members who came in contact with this person have been contacted and advised on proper precautions they should take in light of the presumptive positive test.

If you have coronavirus symptoms, or develop symptoms, contact your health care provider and tell them how you are feeling. Please notify them of any potential exposure to a confirmed case of the coronavirus. They ask that you call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or emergency room.